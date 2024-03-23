GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 940,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

