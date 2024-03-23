GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $371,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $277.50. 1,542,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

