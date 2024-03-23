GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

NYSEARCA:JGRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

