GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 810,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 213,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 145,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 462,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

