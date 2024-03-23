GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.81. 112,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,867. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.34 and a 12 month high of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

