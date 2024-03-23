Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.13

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 17223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,443,000 after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.