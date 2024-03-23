Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Position Trimmed by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX comprises approximately 6.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 11,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

