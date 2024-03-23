Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

