GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 6,266 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $96.62 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.