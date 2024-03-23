Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 238,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

