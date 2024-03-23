Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 275,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

