Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

