Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFIP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,939. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

