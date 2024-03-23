Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.57. The company had a trading volume of 426,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.08 and its 200-day moving average is $471.36. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.79 and a fifty-two week high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

