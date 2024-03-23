Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

