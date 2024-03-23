Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.78. 3,796,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.