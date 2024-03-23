Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

