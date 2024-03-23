Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.