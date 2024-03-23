Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.38. 34,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.