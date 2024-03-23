Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day moving average of $354.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

