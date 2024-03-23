Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.04. 187,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,009. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.43 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

