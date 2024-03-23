Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

