Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIVE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Profile



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

