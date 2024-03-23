GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.