Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 238,520 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

