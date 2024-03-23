Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 238,520 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.