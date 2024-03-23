General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Rory Harvey Sells 5,100 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General Motors stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

