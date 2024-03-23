General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Anang K. Majmudar Buys 430 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 430 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $19,861.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $184,852.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAM stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in General American Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.