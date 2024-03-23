Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,463.67

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $237.62 million and $98,463.67 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002428 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.58454246 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69,745.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

