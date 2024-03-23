Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,459.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$18,459.00.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

