GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

