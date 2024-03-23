Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.11. 199,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 289,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $556.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

