Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

