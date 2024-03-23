Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FUSN stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

