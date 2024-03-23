Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FURY opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.