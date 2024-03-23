FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.