Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.2 %

FEIM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

