Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 119,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 318,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

