FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

WOOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 2,596,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

