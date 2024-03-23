FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $57,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,130,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,234,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 5,767,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

