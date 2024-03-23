FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 311,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,529. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

