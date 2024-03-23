FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 850 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $152.45.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

