FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 28.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

PAM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 434,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

PAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

