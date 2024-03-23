FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

BNO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.19. 230,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

