FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 38.6% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 405,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Enzo Biochem stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

