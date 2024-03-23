FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $49,000 in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 864,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 135,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,253. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $563.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 638.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

