FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 221.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 6,580,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

