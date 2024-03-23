FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,352 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 139,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPSI shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

