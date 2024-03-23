FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.