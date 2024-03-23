FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 1,637,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,021. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

