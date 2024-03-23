FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 500 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $419,731,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. 1,119,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

